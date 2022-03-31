When Was The Last Time You Listened To The Radio?

I remember back then in secondary school. We use to have this portable radio called palito. Having one then shows you are big boy. That was before the advent of Walkman . We love to listen to some of the loving radio stations programs then especially in the night. When we left school, some continues to listen with their phone as palito and Walkman dependa on one having to buy batteries every time. But as the year goes by and there is advancement in almost everything, I personally that love to stay awake to listen to those loving programs with the classic musics and also listen to sport news especially on Monday morning from different stations even though I watched all the weekend matches found it a little boring to listen to radio programs now.

So guys with the radio app coming with every of the phones we use now, when last did you listen to Radio.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...