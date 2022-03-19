If they had to arrest a Nigerian Skit maker for being too boring….who would it be??

Mine–Broda Shaggi

Funniest Skit maker for me is Nasty Black!

Taoomma is becoming so boring too

Who is yours??

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...