Which Of These 10 Things Will Hurt You The Most?

Which of These 10 Things Hurt You or Will Hurt You the Most?

1. Your football team losing a crucial match

2. Losing someone, a relative or friend, you love and bonded with the most

3. Being heartbroken via cheating of someone you trusted with 100% of your heart and could vouch for

4. Being dumped by the woman/man you love the most

5. Being body-shamed by your greatest insecurity

6. Being broke-shamed or oppressed by people when you have nothing

7. Being rejected by a woman, man, or a company you applied for a job you’re 100% qualified and have put all your hopes in as your final bus stop after years of struggles finding a job or a spouse, yet you got declined/rejected and called incompetent or “not-up-to-my-taste”

8. Being bullied or disrespected by people who are supposed to respect you or people below you in life or in an organisation

9. Discovering you have an incurable illness and doctors are saying things you don’t want to hear

10. Being financially helpless that you couldn’t pay for a hospital bill and it caused the death of your loved one because the hospital refused to admit him/her

Bonus: 11. You intentionally or accidentally killed someone innocent

You know, life is unpredictable, so anything can happen even though we pray for the best.

Which of the above hurts you the most or will hurt you the most if it happens?

If it’s not on the list, type it.

