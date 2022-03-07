Which Of These Nollywood Actors/Actresses Is Qualified To Be Called The GOAT? (Pics)

Sentiments aside, which Nollywood actor or actress would you say qualifies to be called the Greatest Of All Times (GOAT)

Growing up, these guys made our childhood memorable. From Pete Edochie to Clems Ohameze, Hank Anuku, Emeka Ike, RMD, Stella Damasus, Genevieve Nnaji, Patience Ozokwor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, Emeka Enyiocha, Osuofia, Mr. Ibu, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki), Osita Iheme (Pawpaw), Omotola (Omosexy), Ini Edo, Tony Umez, Saint Obi, Gentle Jack, Jim Iyke, Ramsey Noah, Sam Loco Efe, Victor Osuagwu, Papa Ajasco, Jide Kosoko, Justice Esiri and many more.

Pick your GOAT in terms of the ability to interpret multiple roles, number of movies and consistency over the years.

Let’s appreciate the efforts of our movie stars with a vote.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...