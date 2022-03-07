Which Should I Go For Between Auto Repair And Content Writing?

Greetings all,

I’ll be brief. Pls pardon any typos, am not good in writing.

Like the topic implies, I’m confused on which to learn between Auto repair and Content writing.

I’ll be turning 22 this month and am yet to enter the university due to lack of funds. With the help of God, it’s been my mum alone catering for I and my little sis(She’ll be 15 this year) since my dad left some 12 years ago.

So, recently I’ve decided to acquire a skill Auto repair commonly known as Mechanic cum Generator repair if time permits. I really want to acquire the both skills, but the problem is that most people don’t like the idea of the former whenever I let them know my intention. Some are saying it’s very hard to learn and would take me a long time(minimum of 4 yrs) to know my onions, while others are saying that I’ll be very dark a few months along the line being that am light skinned, but none of these seems to deter me a bit. I love the idea of going under to fix cars. I’ve thought of every other skill, but non interests me like mechanic. �

Secondly, I see people on this forum advising young fellows to learn online skills for financial freedom and I think I have a thing for writing, I seriously want to write on Amazon KDP, but I don’t think I can make a good writer because I can’t really express myself through writing or tell a story the way it happened, the little I learned was from here. I see there are a lot of bosses in the field(My regards to ILegendd, HeloisHay, ladywriter and the rest).

TBH, I have lots of interesting stories which I think will sell in the KDP space, but I don’t really know how to go about it. I’m afraid I will flop in the writing field, but also strongly believe I can get better in a short while.

So this makes me to ask, Pls which should I choose between online(Content writing) and offline(Auto repair) skill? And kindly give your reason. I’ll be reading from the comments. Thanks.

I’ll be elated if the mods can help move this thread to FP.

