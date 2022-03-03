Why Are Some Bosses Heartless?

Good Nairalanders

I have this friend of mine(name withheld),he used to be a teacher in a secondary school,but late last year he was given an employment opportunity through connection from his dad because the manager has this mutual relationship with his dad,my friend is intelligent,smart and humble,that’s his character.

When he got a job in that company it has made him not to have enough time for himself, according to him,he works from Monday to Saturday,even risking his life by going to work on sit-at-home days since he’s in the East of Nigeria, this has also affected his church activities, and he closes by 5 sometimes 8pm everyday, because the director I.e the owner of the company has mandated everyone to.

The company pays him moderately but he is loosing his peace,he doesn’t rest well,stressed out,and according to him the director uses people slavishly in the company,the few months he has worked there the company pays lately and quickly deducts money in ways that are quite unfair,they give no leave to workers,they give you just two days to attend to some emergency like death of a loved one,you come to work even very ill and with a doctor’s report.

My friend told me that he has been observing it ,the director is so bossy and talks down on people arrogantly and disdainfully, working there one day a worker lost his dad and had to attend to it,but unfortunately stay for 4 days, but when he came back, instead of to be sympathized with,he was insulted by his boss, queried and sent home, just for the day he arrived.

Now my friend is thinking of leaving there,but they promised him of juicy offers,in terms of salary, but being also affected by this,he thinks that that’s not the right place for him,a place according to him has no medical officials incase of dangers or accidents,a place of no welfare package for workers,now he is in between trying to please his dad or quit the job no matter what,because he just told me that his heart is no more there….

But my question is;

Why do some companies treat people as slaves?

