Why Are Some Nigerians Obsessed With Attaching Their Job Titles To Their Names?

I see that a lot of people take pride in addressing or introducing themselves using their job titles, for example like Pharmacist John, Nurse Grace, Builder Idris, Architect Biodun, Barrister Okoye etc, instead of just Mr. X or Mrs. Y. The most annoying is the ubiquitous title Engr. used by every tom, dick and harry who knows just a little about a certain technical vocation.

When I compare this to what obtains abroad (Europe and America) I notice that the only common job titles in use over there are Dr. and Prof. I’ve seen a full American professor address himself simply as Dr. (something that will never happen in Nigeria). And they are supposed to have more technical know-how than us, right? Yet they don’t flaunt their job titles. So why is our own different?

