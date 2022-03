Honestly,without defending yourself

Why did your last relationship end??

Mine,i cared too much….loved her much more than she deserved

Scolded her one day and she took it personal….ended it there and then

She’s been begging since,but i have made up my mind,i have spoilt her too much that if we eventually marry….things will go wrong

Better to quit it now than divorce her later!

