‘Why Do Men Have Problems With Helping A Fellow Man? My Experience’

I had a misunderstanding with some motor park agberos and they gang up to beat me up.

Nobody cared to try and save me from them.

After I managed to escape, some people started blaming the agberos for “fighting with me”.

I was wondering how people could call that “fighting” when I was not fighting them, but they were the ones who assaulted and beat me up.

Prior to this, a lady went to fight with one boy. She was even the one who was beating the boy while the boy was trying to cover herself from the blows.

Before you know it, many men around joined to beat up the boy. They accused the boy of beating the lady even when it was clear the lady was the one who beat the boy while he was covering himself and trying to escape.

What I observe is that even if it is a female who is assaulting a male, people tend to say it is the male who is the culprit and they’ll be supporting the lady.

If a male is being assaulted by another male or males, people would say they are fighting, so that they won’t feel the need to save the victim from his tormentors.

All these is done because men don’t want to help a fellow man.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...