Why Do Nigerians Don’t Like Paying For Services?

I’m a graphics designer and Web developer.

I have worked for many Nigerians, but what I noticed is that when they need the work, their pressures will be on you an be messaging and calling you time to time to followup on their work.

But once you completed and submitted the work to them, the ghost-mode has started, some will stop reading your messages, some will stop picking your calls, some will even goes as far as picking up up fight with you and the worst they’ll start posting you for payment, like my bank network is bad, I want to sleep, when I wakeup I’ll pay and many silly excuses in order not to pay.

Some people even relate with you very close that, you won’t even know how to charge them for some works and you’ll expect them to pay you well after deliver their works, but they’ll still go ahead and pay peanuts.

Especially people you have being working with for a long time, takes this long time business relationship as Avenue to not pay for some little works. Let’s assume you have designed a logo for some and he has paid and he later asked you to render the logo on a bus or brand a car for him, they’ll expect you to do that for free, because they’ve paid you for the logo.

What do you think we can do as servicemen and servicewomen to curb this. This concern almost everyone I expect everyone to say something about this.

