Why Do People Get Married To Someone After Seeing “Red Flags”?

Pardon my grammatical errors

A lot of people who regretted getting married to their spouse can attest to the fact that they saw the “red flags” but they insist on continuing the relationship and getting married.

Why do people do this ? Married men/women, single ladies/guys,what make/made you to think of marriage even after the red flags

A girl continues a relationship or marry a guy that beats her often,cheats on her unrepentantly,abuse her and disrespects her.

A guy continues a relationship where he sees the girl cheats,lies and disrespect him. Sometimes you know there are things you can’t naturally tolerate but you tolerate them in relationship and eventually when you get married,you want those things you tolerated in your marriage to stop. That is impossible!

I know you can’t marry someone that is 80 percent a version of you. But you must know what you can cope with

Why do people get married with someone they saw “red flags” ?

