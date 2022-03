Good day, fellas. Why do some graduates find it difficult to speak good English? I mean, even to construct a simple sentence. Funny enough, most of these guys brag about their educational Degree and most of them tend to be very arrogant.

The funny part of it is that, they are even confident and proud with the blunders they make while speaking.

Has anyone met such graduate?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...