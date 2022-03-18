Why I Gave Drunk Mrs Obiano A Dirty Slap – Bianca Ojukwu Speaks

Why I gave Ebele Obiano a dirty slap- Bianca Ojukwu speaks, says the ex-first lady smelt of Whisky

Bianca Ojukwu has given a reason why she gave the immediate past first lady of Anambra state, Ebele Obiano, a dirty slap.

Bianca and Ebele made news on Thursday, March 17, when they had a scuffle during the inauguration of Charles Soludo as the new governor of Anambra state. In a viral video, Bianca gave Ebele a slap after the latter left her seat to insult her. Mrs. Obiano who was left ruffled after her scuffle with Bianca was also filmed on camera calling Bianca ”Ashawo”.

In an interview with Arise TV, Bianca who is the wife of late Odumegwu Ojukwu, said Ebele was noticeably absent as the inauguration ceremony started. Bianca said Ebele then arrived an hour later.

”I didn’t pay any attention to her arrival. Surprisingly, she then walked towards me and I thought she was coming to greet me.

Instead she verbally attacked me with her voice raised, taunting me and asking me what I was there to do, using unprintable, vile language.

She asked if I had come to celebrate their last day in office but I ignored her completely. Then she kept on aggressively putting her hand on my shoulders and shouting.

While I ignored her verbal onslaught as advised by people sitting around me, I requested twice that she refrains from touching me with her hands.

She proceeded to do so yet again and tried to touch my head and remove my headtie. It was at this point I stood up to defend myself and gave her a dirty slap to stop her from attacking me.

As she made towards me, I den pulled away her wig, she then held on to her wig with her two hands and tried to take the wig away from me.

The former APGA chairman, Umeh, told her to leave me and told everyone to leave. I was stunned by the stench of whisky in her breath at such an early hour of the day.

How could the first lady be so drunk at that time? I stayed back to watch the ceremony till the end and left with my dignity intact”.

