Great People of Nigeria, due to a critical issue that has to do with law, I may not be winning the 2023 Presidency.

Please kindly watch the video to get the full information, and the way forward.

I love you all.

ES



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2buexHZBXRU“>=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2buexHZBXRU

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...