Because it’s a total lack of respect for you as a person. It’s just kinda “like you are not worth my time to even explain”.

As harsh as it may sound.. Iit’s a complete way of devaluing and it’s very hurtfull..in my own view ghosting Is actually a way of the dominant taking an easy way out and i’sint a good relationship material anyway..

What do you think!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...