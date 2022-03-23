Why Is Ukraine Not Going Offensive By Attacking Moscow?

They say the best form of defence is to attack.

With the slow pace of Russian troops on the ground due to Ukrainian resistance Russian has resulted to air strikes using long range cruise missiles and long range artillery and bombers resulting in civilian casualties inside Ukraine.

With the full scale invasion going on is it logical for Ukrainian military to start launching long range missiles and rockets like Hamas into Russian nearby cities like Moscow. We all know missile defence systems are not 100% effective.

Will this increase or decrease the pressure on Putin as Ukraine has nothing more to loss.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...