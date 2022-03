Have been a guest on this platform … so I decided to open an account …

Am a 20 years old lady ,

my parents exspecially my mom said that I shouldn’t have a boyfriend..that if someone is coming for me it going to be Marriage anything apart from marriage should be cut off.

so I decided to stick with what she said… cos I love my parents parents very much I don’t want to break their heart..

But has anyone have an experience like this

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...