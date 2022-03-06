Why Would God Prepare “A Table Before Me In The Presence Of My Enemies”?

“Thou preparest a table before me in the presence of my enemies…” Psalms 23:5

It is to make a mockery of the threat my enemies pose, because God knows very well that the battle was not mine but His, so while my enemies were seriously busy planning, scheming, and fashioning weapons to use to launch attacks against me, God is busy preparing the table before me so I can be eating and drinking in their presence, because it’s not me they’re really trying to attack but God Himself, so they’re actually planning to commit suicide, for if God be for me, who can be against me? Psalm 23:5, Romans 8:31

Moreover no weapons fashioned against me shall prosper, so when I hear them breathing and threatening fire and brimstone, I begin to yawn because it gets me really bored and to feel sleepy, as though bed time has come, because I know that regardless of what they tried to do, that nothing shall by any means hurt me. Isaiah 54:17, Luke 10:19.

God bless.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...