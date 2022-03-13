Why You Must Never Make Sex Videos

We live in a day where leaked sex/nude videos and photos of persons, including celebrities, was no longer a new thing but had become the new norm.

What surprises me though is the manner of reaction of some of those involved in such cases, as i’ve often heard them express their disappointment that theirs got leaked.

The question that often comes to mind is, why they did such in the first place, if they never wanted it to get leaked?

Because it was bound to get leaked sooner or later, so if they truly didn’t want it to get leaked, they should have never done it in the first place!

What many of them don’t know is the gravity of damage such could have on themselves and others who view such pornographic materials.

To illustrate this, using a biblical character, imagine that Rahab of the Bible who was initially said to be a harlot, lived in this day, and had made such sex videos and photos of herself while yet playing a harlot which got leaked, how she would be able to move on from her past life after she had repented?

It wouldn’t be impossible, but it would make things much more difficult for her because even though she had repented, those videos and photos would keep being replayed and displaying her past sinful life which she had repented of, which would surely further complicate matters for her.

That’s perhaps why it’s much more difficult for prostitutes and harlots of this day to repent than it was in those days, because if they do, such sex videos and pictures of their pasts lives would still be used to hunt them.

Moreover being recorded stuff, it has the capacity to outlive them, so aside the damage it does to the lives of those who view lustfully after such videos and pics while they are yet alive, even long after their deaths, it could still be doing damage.

Which means that even if they’d repented and left that sinful lifestyle, their sex tapes and pics could still be leading many into temptation and to commit sexual sins, including rape, long after they had died.

This is the reason why people must needs take their time to think about it very well before venturing into such, because it’s almost a point of no return.

Yes, God is able to save anyone no matter how far away they’ve wondered, but it’s important not take His mercies for granted and wonder too far beyond where one could be able to retrace his steps back to God.

God bless.

