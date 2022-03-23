Wife Of One Month Jumps Fence After Her Husband Demanded For Her SIM Card (Video Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3EUw_Hql4nU

Man rants as he watches CCTV footage of his wife of one month jumping the fence of their house after he demanded for SIM card she uses (video)

A man has been heard in a video making rounds online ranting as he watched a CCTV footage of his wife jumping the fence of their house.

The unidentified man who revealed that he’s been married to his wife for just one month, said their issue bordered on her being on her phone all the time.

He claimed that she’s always chatting and talking with men and doesn’t take care of the home.

The distraught man further claimed that she decided to leave the house by jumping the fence after he demanded for the SIM card she used for chats and calls to see what she’s been up to online.

He also averred that his wife behaved like a ”thief,” leaving the dog barking at her as she jumped the fence.



