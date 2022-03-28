Winner Of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja Receives Her Star Prize Car (Photos)

KUDOS: Winner Of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja, Receives Her Star Prize of A Car

The 24-year-old winner of the 2021 edition of Most Beautiful Girl In Abuja, MBGA Pageant, Queen Comfort Mark Iraya has walked home with the star prize of a brand new car.

The Okpela, Edo State born queen was at the weekend presented with the car by the MD/CEO Dolce Entertainment, Hon. Ejiro Okpihwo, the organiser of the Pageant show.

Queen Iraya who could not hold her joy expressed gratitude to the organisation for the platform offered her to showcase her talents.

She pledged to reign peacefully and become a good ambassador of the organization.

Hon. Ejiro in his remarks said the organization has been very consistent with giving its star prize to winners of the annual contest which started since 2001.

He said Dolce Entertainment has remained faithful in fulfilling its promises to winners since the inception of the contest 21 years ago, pledging to continue to protect the integrity of the organization.

At the Grand Finale of the contest which took place at Sheraton Hotels Abuja, Miss Lilian Obodo also emerged the first runner up as Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja.

Also, Miss Tiara D. Damilola grabbed Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Advocate with her second runner up position.

Others who smiled home include Miss Princess Gambo who emerged as Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Ambassador 2021, Miss Promise Ogah who is now the Most Beautiful Girl in Abuja Model and Miss Lois Christian who grabbed the coveted position of Face of Dolce Entertainment Ltd 2021.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/03/kudos-winner-of-most-beautiful-girl-in.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...