Withdraw MC Oluomo’s Suspension – NURTW Elders Give National Body Seven Days

The Lagos State Council Group of Elders of the National Union of Road Transport Workers has asked the national body of the union in Abuja to withdraw the suspension of its Lagos State Chairman, Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, within seven days.

The elders issued the ultimatum in a letter to the national body of the union dated March 14, 2022, made available to our correspondent on Tuesday.

They also asked the national body of the union to withdraw a letter appointing another chairman for the Lagos State Chapter of the Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria.

The letter was titled, ‘Resolutions of Lagos State Council of NURTW Elders’ Forum on the current crisis in the Union’.

It was co-signed by Samuel Jonah, Alao Adewuyi, Alamu Otegbeye, Bola Lemboye and Stephen Falusi.

The letter read, “Following the recent crisis rocking the Union in the state, the Elders of the Union met and resolved as follows:

“In order to close the tension, the National Headquarters should withdraw the controversial letter of Appointment of another Chairman for (Keke Maruwa) Tricycles as there cannot be two State Chairman in one State Council. There is no such provisions in the Union Constitution.

“Revoke the suspension letter of the State Chairman which we view as unwarranted at this period in the history of our Union.

“Finally, we expect the withdrawal of these two letters within seven days (7) to enable us conclude the settlement of the crisis once and for all.”

The PUNCH had reported that the national body of the union last Thursday suspended Akinsanya following weeks of protracted conflict and leadership tussle.

The national body had accused Akinsanya of resorting to intimidation, harassment, and assault on the newly-appointed Chairman, Tricycle Owners and Operators Association of Nigeria, Azeez Abiola, aka Istijabah but Akinsanya refuted the claim that he instigated members of the union to assault Abiola.

He had, however, noted that the legality of the TOOAN operations in the state is a subject of a suit pending before the National Industrial Court.

Subsequently, the NURTW national body in Abuja last Thursday announced the indefinite suspension of Akinsanya for gross misconduct and directed him to hand over to his deputy.

Hours later, Akinsanya at a press conference at the NURTW Secretariat in the Agege area of the Lagos announced his withdrawal and that of lieutenants from the union.

He had also asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to take over the running of all parks and garages in the state till peace returned to the union.

Sanwo-Olu later suspended the activities of NURTW from all parks and garages with immediate effect and set up a committee to immediately take control of the parks and garages.



https://punchng.com/nurtw-elders-give-national-body-seven-days-to-withdraw-mc-oluomos-suspension/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...