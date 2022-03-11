Wives Of Soldiers Who Were Killed By Bandits Protest In Kebbi (Pix, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_9oJN50Cyo4

Wives of the soldiers that were killed during an attack by armed terrorists took to the streets to protest in Kebbi state.

Salemgists reported that suspected bandits eliminated some soldiers in during exchange of gunfire in Zamfara state.

Also, the terrorists killed about 63 members of the vigilante group known as Yan-Sa-Kai the previous days.

However, angered by the development, wives of the soldiers who paid the supreme price decided to show their grievances by stagging a protest.

Salemgists gathered that the women occupied military bar of Zuru town, along Kontagora road.

The women who were mostly in black attire blocked the road, stoping vehicular movement. The commander of the military Barrack was also denied access on the road.



