BREAKING: Children allegedly kidnapped by an aged woman have been rescued today at Mango Estate, Elelenwo, Port Harcourt.

The woman whose name is still unknown at the time of filing this report, allegedly kidnapped and kept the children in her house.

According to an eye witness, one of the children had escaped and informed people around. A mob broke into the house and found 6 children with their hands tied to their back with one already dead.

