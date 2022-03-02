Woman Dumps Newborn Baby Inside Refuse Dump In Calabar (Disturbing Pics)

Dead body of a newborn baby boy was found abandoned among heaps of refuse around the”Calabar Calabar” roundabout of Calabar metropolis, Cross River State.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS learnt that the baby was dumped by an unknown person suspected to be the mother on Tuesday night, March 1 where it was found by scavengers, popularly known as ‘iron condemn’, who raised the alarm.

GRASSROOT REPORTERS’ correspondent who visited the scene, reported that the baby was wrapped in a blue blanket.

Sources who spoke to our correspondent said the baby may have died before he was dumped by the yet to be identified mother.

Source: https://www.grassrootreportersng.com/2022/03/woman-dumps-newborn-baby-inside-refuse.html?m=1

