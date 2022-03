A Nigerian woman identified as Maryam Bobbo, her husband and children have been declared missing following the attack on the Abuja-Kaduna train last night March 28.

Twitter User @Muazzamz who disclosed this on Twitter Wrote;

”Maryam Bobbo, her husband & children still missing from what happened last night during the train attack may Allah SWT bring them back alive & healthy”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...