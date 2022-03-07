Woman Poisons Her 2 Kids To Death, Stabs Herself After Separation From Husband (Pix)

Woman Poisons Her Two Children To Death, Stabs Herself After Separation From Husband (Photo)

Police in Mwiyala in the outskirts of Kakamega town, Kenya has arrested a 32-year-old woman who served her two children with food laced with poison leading to their death, IgbereTV reports.

Pherine Maero, a nurse by profession, poisoned her two children, aged 7 and 9, on Saturday night, March 5 and later called her estranged husband, to “come and collect the bodies of your children.”

Charles Akhonya, a watchman at the apartment where she lives, said the woman approached him at the gate at 3am, urging him to open the gate for the ‘husband’, but on following them to their house, he learned of two children lying dead on their bed.

The woman, who tried to stab herself with a knife on the neck, was rescued and is receiving treatment at a Kakamega hospital, even as police investigate the matter.

Neighbours who spoke to the press have divulged that the woman has been chaotic since separating with her husband, at one point smashing her husband’s car which was parked at the apartment.

Kakamega Central OCPD Valerian Obore confirmed the incident, saying the suspect, who is in critical condition at the hospital, will be arraigned for murder upon recovery.

The bodies of the minors were removed to the Kakamega County General Teaching & Referral Hospital mortuary.



