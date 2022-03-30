Woman Used Her Private Part To Trap Lagos Robber During Operation

A woman, Oluchi Ukonu, has skillfully used her private part to trap one of the robbers, Chika Ebelugwu, whose gang invaded their home at night during an operation in Lagos State.

P.M.EXPRESS reports that the incident happened at Akeem Lawal Street, off Imude Road, Shibiri area of Lagos, where the robbers invaded.

The Police alleged that the robbers on 5th March, 2022, broke into the house with arms and started carting away properties found in the house including laptop, phone and other valuables belongings to Emeka Ukonu.

When they entered the room where Oluchi was staying, one of the robbers took her phone while the suspect, Ebelugwu, was busy sexually touching her private parts. And out of fear, she made it comfortable for him and he did not know when the other robbers left and he was caught in the process.

He was then handed over to the Police at Ilembe Hausa Division for Interrogation where he confessed to have been trapped by the victim’s private parts and did not know when his other gang members left during the operation.

The Police found him culpable and subsequently charged him before the Ojo Magistrates Court for conspiracy, stealing and attempted rape.

When he was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Inspector Ekpo Edet, then asked the Court to give a date for hearing to enable the Police to prove that he actually committed the alleged offence.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. T. A. Popoola, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

He was remanded in custody at the Correctional Centre, Kirikiri town, pending when he will perfect his bail conditions while the matter was adjourned till 23rd April, 2022, for mention.



