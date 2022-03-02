Women In Abuja Protest Against National Assembly’s Misogynistic Agenda (Photos)

As shared by journalist and LagosTalks913 OAP Michelle Agoh:

This is very UNPOPULAR but today, women in Abuja are protesting against the misogynistic and repressive agenda against women by this 9th National Assembly.

Are you aware of all the bills that were rejected?

Here’s a thread of the constitution amendments.

About five bills sought to promote more opportunities for women in political parties, governance and the society at large.

All the bills were rejected.

Here are the provisions of the bills ��

BILL NUMBER 1:

Denying citizenship to a foreign-born husband of a Nigerian woman. (While it allows Nigerian men’s foreign-born wives to be awarded automatic citizenship)

This means that as a Nigerian woman, if you marry a non Nigerian man, he can NEVER be a citizen of Nigeria.

BILL NUMBER 2:

Denying Nigerian women indigeneity through marriage.

As a Nigerian Woman, when married, you can never be an indigene of your spouse’s state.

This means you cannot contest for elective positions or be recognized for anything through your husband’s state.

BILL NUMBER 3:

Denying additional seats for women in the National Assembly.

This means that additional seats for women at the National Assembly will NOT be happening.

58 votes out of 91 Senate and 208 out of 290 house of Rep members voted against it.

BILL NUMBER 4:

Denying 35 per cent appointed positions for women and settling for 20 per cent.

BILL NUMBER 5:

Denying women affirmative action in party administration and leadership.

This simply means there will be NO Favour for women in general, either in the political parties or leadership positions in general.

BONUS: BILL NUMBER 6:

Nigerians in diaspora will NOT be allowed to vote.

Nigeria’s Senate has voted to reject changes to the constitution to allow citizens living abroad to vote in national elections.

Only 29 senators out of the 92 present supported the provision.



