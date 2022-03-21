Workers Seize LG Chairman’s Official Car In Osun Over Unpaid Entitlements

There was reported tension at the Irepodun Local Government Council Secretariat, Ilobu, on Thursday, as members of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) attacked the council Chairman, Barrister Adegoke Ogunsola.

DAILY POST gathered that the NULGE, led by its Chairman, Jamiu Oyeleke had engaged the Council Secretary in a squabble before the arrival of the Chairman.

Sources revealed that the staff, who were allegedly demanding some unpaid entitlements, had earlier on seized the official car of the secretary to the Council.

They added that the Council Manager, Toyin Eye escaped being attacked as she had left her office before the riotous staff got there.

Reacting to the fracas, the Council Chairman, Ogunsola insisted that he had no issue with any member of staff in the Local Government.

Ogunsola also accused the Irepodun chapter of NULGE of resorting to violence without discussing with him, with a view to resolving the impasse.

“When I was going to the Local Government yesterday, someone told that me there was going to be an issue, that I should not go but I insisted on going.

“On getting there, I met some persons who I later identified to be members of NULGE, struggling with the Council Secretary. They wanted to seize his car and the struggling was on.

“Immediately, I alighted from my car and told the Secretary to give them the car key. At that moment, I realized that I did not remove my car keys and some one had entered and drove it into the Local Government. I trekked in and asked them what transpired but they said they had an issue with the Council Manager who had escaped.

“Their grievances bordered on their welfare and I said it will be resolved but they said they would not allow me, the Vice Chairman and the Secretary take our cars and I left it with them,” he disclosed.

The council boss while declaring that he was not aware of any unpaid allowances being owned the NULGE members, added that he was only aware of claims that have been approved but not paid.

“I have promised to pay them. But what triggered their action is that we recently paid severance of some past political office holders and they are not happy with that,” he hinted.

The Irepodun Local Government NULGE chairman, Jamiu Oyeleke and the Secretary, Omidele Waheed, as of the time of filing this report, have not responded to calls asking for clarification on the matter.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/21/unpaid-entitlements-workers-seize-lg-chairmans-official-car-in-osun/

