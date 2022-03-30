World Cup: Cameroon Join Senegal, Ghana, Morocco & Tunisia To Qatar

World Cup qualifying:

1. Cameroon j

2. Senegal,

3. Ghana

4. Morocco &

5. Tunisia at Qatar 2022

It was a breathless few hours with five ties reaching their climax.

From Sadio Mane’s decisive penalty to Karl Toko Ekambi’s late winner for Cameroon, the second legs of the play-offs did not disappoint.

However, Egypt and Nigeria will be among the continental heavyweights to be missing out on a spot in Qatar.

Next up is Friday’s croup-stage draw, where we will find out who the African sides will be facing come November.

There will be coverage of that across the BBC – thanks for joining us for all the drama!

Africa’s World Cup qualifiers decided

That result means Africa’s five qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup have been decided.

Cameroon join Ghana, Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia in heading to Qatar later this year.

Can either of the quintet match Africa’s best performance and reach the quarter-finals in the Middle East? Or go further?

