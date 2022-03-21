World Cup Qualifiers: Bonke Replaces Injured Ndidi In Nigeria Squad

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Lorient’s Bonke replaces Leicester City’s Ndidi in Nigeria squad for Ghana

With the midfielder ruled out of the Black Stars games due to injury, the France-based player will take his place in Augustine Eguavoen’s squad

Lorient midfielder Innocent Bonke has been announced as Wilfred Ndidi’s replacement in Nigeria’s squad for this week’s 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

According to a tweet from the Super Eagles, the 26-year-old has been drafted into Augustine Eguavoen’s squad for the matches billed for Kumasi and Abuja.

“Camp update: Innocent Bonke has been called up as a replacement for injured Ndidi for the World Cup qualifying games against Ghana. Get well quick Wilf,” it read.

Ndidi, 25, suffered a knee injury in Thursday’s 2-1 defeat to Rennes in a Europa Conference League clash – and was subsequently replaced by James Maddison on the hour mark.

Since his move from Malmo FF at the end of 2021, Bonke has featured in seven Ligue 1 matches for Christophe Pelissier’s men.

He was in action from start to finish as the Merlucciidaes played out a 0-0 home draw with Strasbourg in Sunday’s league outing at the Stade du Moustoir.

Thanks to his impressive displays in Sweden, he was handed a maiden call-up by former coach Gernot Rohr.

He made his debut for the Nigeria national team on 7 September 2021 in a World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde.

Nigeria’s full squad

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Daniel Akpeyi (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa); Maduka Okoye (Sparta Rotterdam, Netherlands)

Defenders: Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain); Leon Balogun (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal)

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Innocent Bonke (Lorient, France); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Akinkunmi Amoo (FC Copenhagen, Denmark)

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal FC, Spain); Victor Osimhen (Napoli FC, Italy); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); Odion Jude Ighalo (Al-Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Kelechi Iheanacho (Leicester City, England); Emmanuel Dennis (Watford FC, England); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England)

Reserves: Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Jamilu Collins (SC Paderborn 07, Germany); Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Taiwo Awoniyi (Union Berlin, Germany); Paul Onuachu (KRC Genk, Belgium); Peter Olayinka (SK Slavia Praha, Czech Republic); Ogenyi Onazi (Al-Adalah FC, Saudi Arabia)

https://www.goal.com/en-ng/news/2022-world-cup-qualifiers-nigeria-bonke-replaces-ndidi/blt0155864816710fd3

