World’s Tallest Model Who Stands At 6ft 9in Says She Struggles To Find A Lover (Pics)

A tall Russian model who stands at 6ft 9in has opened up about her dating struggles.

Ekaterina Lisina, who holds the title for being the “tallest model in the world” once held the Guinness World Record for having the “world’s longest legs”, towers over most men and this makes it hard to find a suitable date.

The Russian basketballer-turned-model opened up to former porn star Alexis Texas on her Private Talks podcast.

Ekaterina’s father is 6ft 6in, while her mother is 6ft 2in, and the model said she was anxious when she discovered that she might also be very tall like her parents.

She explained: “You know those problems, when you like a boy but he’s much shorter, or you like a tall boy but he doesn’t want to be with you because you are too tall for him.”

Her fears materialised and she ended up being taller than her parents.

The model revealed that with her height, it’s hard finding a man who is just as tall.

She said her dating limit is a man who is 5ft 7in and she would not like to date a man shorter than that.

Asked by Alexis whether she’d ever been with anyone shorter than 5ft 7in, Ekaterina responded: “No, I think it’s already really low for me.

“The difference is over one foot; a lot of girls can’t even handle a couple of centimetres’ difference and this is one foot.”



