Yahaya Bello, A Lightweight Boxer That Wants To Punch With Heavyweights – Sagay

LAGOS– Professor Itse Sagay SAN, and Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has rubbished the insistence of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello that he will contest the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview with SATRUDAY INDEPENDENT, Sagay who likened Bello to a lightweight boxer said it will be a mismatch for the Kogi governor to want to enter a contest with political heavyweights such as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Vice- President Yemi Osinbajo and Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation.

Sagay stated” “Let Yahaya Bello compare himself to the others and he will know that he doesn’t even qualify to be in the presidential league at all. The race is totally beyond him.

“When you compare it to a boxing match, Yahaya Bello is like a boxer in the lightweight category wants to punch with a heavyweight boxer. Even the boxing officials will not allow that to happen because it is a mismatch.

“So, the 2023 presidential election is out of Yahaya Bello’s league and I don’t think he was serious all this while when he said he will soon declare interest to run.”

