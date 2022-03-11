Yahaya Bello Is The Shield Of The APC In Nigeria (Video) – Senate President

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Thursday, described the Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, as the “shield” of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

While stressing the invaluable contribution of the Kogi State Governor to the growth of the ruling party, Lawan said it was in order to say “Yahaya Bello is the ‘Sarkin Yaki’ of APC in Nigeria.

Lawan said this during the formal commissioning of Senator Yakubu Oseni’s constituency projects across Kogi Central.

