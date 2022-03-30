Yahoo Boy’s Mother Jailed Five Years For Receiving N91M Internet Fraud Money

Mrs Debest Osarumwense has been sentenced to five years imprisonment in Benin, the Edo State capital.

She is the mother of Endurance Osarumwense, an alleged internet fraudster a.k.a. ‘Yahoo boy’.

Justice M. S. Shuaibu of the Federal High Court in Benin delivered judgment on Tuesday.

The Economic and Financial Crimes prosecuted her on a one-count charge for aiding her son.

The woman was found guilty of receiving N91, 296,150 “being proceeds of his criminal activities.”

https://punchng.com/yahoo-boys-mother-jailed-five-years-for-receiving-n91m-internet-fraud-largesse/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...