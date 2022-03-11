“Yahoo Yahoo” Governors Backed Buni To Circumvent Will Of APC Members – Akeredolu

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of Ondo state, says some “Yahoo Yahoo governors” in the All Progressives Congress (APC) supported Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor, to circumvent the will of party members.

Buni was booted out of office as chairman of the national caretaker committee of the APC after his plan to scuttle the party’s convention fixed for March 26 came to light.

Abubakar Sani Bello, Niger governor, has since been in charge of the party.

In a statement on Thursday, Akeredolu said “true” APC governors are determined to see the party “through these patchy parts at all cost”.

“Without necessarily dwelling on details that are known to critical stakeholders, the path taken lately by Governor Mai Mala Buni, the immediate past head of the CECPC and an indivisible few, is an unenviable trajectory undeserving of our dear party. It is a disdainful narrative,” the statement reads.

“Nevertheless, the courage and determination as well as shrewd sincerity of purpose demonstrated by most of the APC Governors remain a delight.

“Significantly, the swift response and prompt action taken by Mr President have, in no small means, salvaged our great party from internal scavengers. We indeed, survived a civilian coup largely inspired by mischief and incurable lust for power through artificial barricades.

We, the governors are for the party except for the few ‘Yahoo, Yahoo’ governors (apologies to Salihu, former DG of the Progressive Governors’ Forum) who were hand in glove with Buni to circumvent the will of majority of our Party (APC) members.

“Progressive governors in the true name, mostly all of us, are determined to see our Party through these patchy parts at all cost.

“None of the scanty number has the guts to carry out their imaginary threats as reported in sponsored stories. We dare them to leave the party.

“Their short-lived antics in arm twisting Governor Buni and probably, some pocket filling elements within the corridors of power to supplant the President’s will through fake letters, endorsements as well as ‘Black Market’ injunction (procured since November, 2021) are despicable.”

Salihu Lukman, former director-general of the Progressive Governors Forum, had earlier said Buni was working with “Yahoo Yahoo” politicians to stop the party’s convention.

https://www.thecable.ng/akeredolu-yahoo-yahoo-governors-backed-buni-to-circumvent-will-of-apc-members

