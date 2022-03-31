Yahoo Yahoo: ‘Tom Cruise’ Convicted In Lagos (Photo)

The Lagos Zonal Command of the EFCC, on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, secured the conviction and sentencing of an internet fraudster, Etegene Japheth,to six months imprisonment before Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo of the Special Offence court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos.

Japheth was arraigned on a one count amended charge bordering on possession of documents containing false pretence.

Japheth (aka Mr. Tim Graw and Tom Cruise), on or about the 16th day of February 2022 in Lagos, had in his possession several documents containing false pretences, one of which is a record of his conversation with several unsuspecting victims via his email address: tomcruise3705@gmail.com, wherein he represented himself as Mr. Tim Graw and Tom Cruise in order to obtain gift cards and money from them, a representation he knew was false.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge when it was read to him.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=342804724549404&id=100064596373289

