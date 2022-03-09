Yoruba, Hausa Youths Engage In Violent Clash In Lafenwa Market, Abeokuta

The clash occurred at the popular Lafenwa Market in Abeokuta, leading to apprehension in the area.

Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, was on Tuesday, thrown into confusion as Yoruba and Hausa youths had a violent clash.

It was learnt that the gunshots could be heard as the bloody clash became messier on Tuesday morning.

It was gathered that the clash started from a fight between a Yoruba and a Hausa man on Monday and by Tuesday, shops and stalls were being razed.

Goods worth millions of naira were reportedly destroyed during the crisis.

Unconfirmed reports of the death of a Hausa man, one of the two persons at the centre of it, was said to have provoked his tribesmen, who reportedly destroyed goods, Daily Post reports

The Seriki Hausa (head of Hausa settlers), who was called to intervene in the crisis was also injured.

The spokesman for the state police command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident but added that the situation had been brought under control.

The police spokesperson said no life was lost, contrary to the report that a Hausa man was killed in the incident.

Oyeyemi added that the police had arrested several persons in connection to the crisis.

“I’m aware of the clash, but the situation has been brought under control. We have made some arrests. I don’t want to disclose the number of persons we have arrested, but we have made some arrests.

“But, contrary to what people are insinuating, no life was lost, but people were injured while shops were also burnt and property destroyed.

“We are still investigating the clash. The crisis is a result of a rumour because there was a clash between a Hausa man and a Yoruba man. I think the Hausa man was injured and some people went to town with the rumour that the injured man died and that was what led to the whole thing and the issue escalated.

“But, contrary to that rumour, no life was lost, and we are still investigating and after a thorough investigation, whoever that is found culpable will be charged to court,” Oyeyemi said.

