You’ll Kill All Workers In Nigeria, We’ll Not Support You – NLC To Wike

The Rivers State chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has vowed never to support Governor Nyesom Wike’s presidential ambition.

The State NLC said that the Governor does not take care of civil servants and pensioners in the State, wondering if the former minister wants to kill all the workers in Nigeria by aspiring to take over at Aso Rock.

The Rivers State NLC chairman, Mrs Beatrice Itubo said this during an interview on Rhythm 93.7 FM Port Harcourt, accusing Wike of subjecting workers and pensioners to untold hardship.

The NLC Chairman pointed out that offices in public schools, the State secretariat and hospitals, were empty because the Governor had refused to employ fresh staff.

“We have seen what is happening here in Rivers State. Pensioners have not been paid their gratuity since the inception of this administration. Workers have not been promoted since the inception of this administration,” she said.

“Everywhere in the secretariat, even the schools and hospitals are empty. No workers, people are not employed,” she stated.

She said that everybody in the State was aware of what is going on, adding, “So, do you need a soothsayer to tell you? All of us know as well as I do,” vowing that personally, there was no way Wike is getting her support.

https://dailypost.ng/2022/03/31/2023-presidency-youll-kill-all-workers-in-nigeria-well-not-support-you-nlc-to-wike/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...