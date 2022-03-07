Young Man Arrested For Scamming A Lady Who Wanted To Buy Love Machine For ₦22k (Pix)

Lad Arrested for allegedly scamming a lady who wanted to buy Love Machine for 22k

The young man pictured below has been arrested by officers of the Nigerian police for allegedly defrauding an unsuspecting lady to the sum of #22,000 naira only.

The incident which was posted by popular blog Bayelsa Storyline alleged that the young lady met the guy in their WhatsApp platform (Hangout group). The lady who wanted to buy a Love Machine (S*x toy) sent the money to the guy with that promise that he will deliver the Love Machine to her but he never did.

He has been arrested after days of investigation and at the time of this report, his mother has promised to pay back the money in full next week.

https://www.facebook.com/100078022226586/posts/115130251097715/?app=fbl

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...