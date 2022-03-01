Young Man Commits Suicide After Losing ₦1.5 Million In His Bet Account (Photos)

A young man identified as Daniel Ayuba Mark took his own life in Kaduna state after losing money in his bet account.

Salemgists gathered that Mark became depressed and carried out the act after losing 1.5 million naira from his bet account.

He took to Twitter to announce that a scammer gained access to his account and withdrew the huge amount of money.

In series of tweets, he detailed his followers on his movements, from losing money from his bet account, to depression and suicide.



https://twitter.com/DanielAyubaMar1?t=0QpoDVGuh1pT50f5e9zmgA&s=09

