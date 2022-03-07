Young Man Commits Suicide In Delta (Photo)

A young horticulturist (gardener) at the Seplat Office in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, has allegedly committed suicide, giving no reason for his action.

The young man, identified as Ochuko, lived at Onamate Street, Off New Ogorode Road, Sapele.

It was gathered that he recently had issues with his girlfriend and reportedly removed his SIM card from his phone a day before the incident.

It was gathered that on the day of the incident, he did not show up at his place of work.

He’s believed to be suffering from mental health and was said to have complained of an invincible hand that used to slap him often before the incident.

Suicide in Sapele and environs has become a recurring incidence as no fewer than four suicide-related cases have been reported in the last three months.



https://tribuneonlineng.com/gardener-commits-suicide-in-sapele/

