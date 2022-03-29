Young Man Drowns While Swimming With Friends In Jos (Photos)

A young man identified as Sholex Showul Alex lost his life while hiking with a group of friends in Jos, Plateau state.

Salemgists gathered that the deceased who is a former Student Union Government Welfare Secretary in UniJos and a group of friends organized Facebook Fun Hike which took place on Saturday, 26 March, 2022 at Shere Hills in Jos.

The plessure event did not go well with Alex as he drowned at the event while taking a swim with other friends.

An eyewitness account revealed that the event was going just fine and fun as planned, thereafter Sholex and 6 other friends from the group decide to swim in a river at Shere Hills.

Sholex went out to rest after a first round swim, the eyewitness said, adding that as Sholex jumped in for the second time and got speculatively to the middle point of the river, he began to drown.

Sholex’s friends who were already shocked made efforts to rescue him but their efforts were fruitless.

Salemgists gathered that the body of Mr. Sholex is yet to be found but a native swimmer around Shere Hills was informed of the incident if he could swim to bring Sholex out. He purported that “Spiritual things are in the water, and they will have to wait for it to release the body…” – he further added.



