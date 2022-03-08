Young Military Personnel Died After He Was Shot By DSS Operative In Lagos (Photos)

A young Nigerian man identified simply as Peter has been shot dead by operative of the Department of State Security Service, DSS.

The deceased who is a military personnel was shot in the stomach by the DSS operative evem after he tried to defend himself by bringing out his ID card.

A source who is familiar with the deceased stated that Peter died in the hospital after the DSS operative shot him at a close range while he was attempting to present his.ID card.

Taking to social media, a Twitter user identified simply as @_Candor wrote:

“No, Boko haram didn’t kill him, Bandits didn’t. He didn’t die at the war front.

He was shot in the stomach by DSS in Lekki, when he attempted to bring out his ID card.

Again, Nigeria failed its own. My God!���

He was so full of life �. An amazing soul to the core. He was always smiling �.

I can’t process the fact that I won’t see him ever again.

Living in Nigeria is equivalent to walking on a time bomb set to explode the next minute �.

JusticeForPeter”



https://twitter.com/just_adulting_/status/1500818748470710277?t=uTmx0ASNCQDcbbJb3pKC_Q&s=19

Peter was killed by DSS. He tried to defend himself and maintain his stand as a military personnel by bringing out his ID card but this was the attempt that led to his death.

He was shot in the stomach at close range when he made attempt to bring out his ID card. He died at the hospital days after failed attempt to save his life.

Again, Nigeria failed its own. The country he loved, served, fought for…killed him. Not even at the battlegrounds where he fought and conquered but on the street.

