Young Nigerians Obtain ₦40 Million PDP Presidential Form For Governor Mohammed (Pics)

A consortium of young Nigerians led by Comr. Jibo Muhammad, have purchased Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms for the Governor of Bauchi State, H. E. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to contest the 2023 Presidential Election on the platform of the PDP.

Governor Mohammed made this known via social media.

Thank you to the consortium of young Nigerians under the leadership of the Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Vanguard (BAM-V), who purchased and presented to me, the Presidential Nomination and Express of Interest Form they purchased in my honour.

I commend the BAM-V for this gesture, to which I will reciprocate by providing Nigerians with exemplary leadership. I also assure you all that if given the opportunity to serve, I will not only be amenable, amiable and amicable, I will also be a president to all Nigerians.

Once again, I thank the leadership of the BAM-V under its national coordinator, Comrade Jibo Muhammad.



This is coming days after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) commenced sales of nomination and expression of interest form pegged at ₦40 Million.

Bala Mohammed, a former FCT Minister (2010-2015), was elected Senator representing Bauchi South in 2007 and later elected Governor of Bauchi State in 2019. He joins former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal as one of three who have purchased the PDP Presidential form for 2023 elections.

