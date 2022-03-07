Yul Edochie Celebrates His Father, Pete, On His 75th Birthday (Photo)

Actor Yul Edochie Celebrates His Father, Pete Edochie, As He Turns 75 (Photo)

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has celebrated his father and veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie who turns 75 years old today, IGBERETV reports.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of himself together with his dad, with the caption;

“The most handsome 75yr old man alive.

My man for life.

I couldn’t have asked for a better father.

Strong man.

Legend.

Happy 75th birthday to you Dad.

Chief Pete Edochie.

@peteedochie (MON)

Ebubedike 1 of Africa.

Wish you many more great years.

May God be with you always.

Love you Dad.”



