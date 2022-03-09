Zenith Bank Suspends International ATM Withdrawals/POS Payments

TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF INTERNATIONAL ATM WITHDRAWALS/POS PAYMENTS AND REVIEW OF WEB TRANSACTION LIMIT USING ZENITH BANK NAIRA CARDS

Dear Valued Customer,

Please be informed that we have temporarily suspended the use of Zenith Bank Naira cards for International Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cash withdrawals and POS transactions.

Additionally, the monthly card International spend limit for web transactions has been reviewed from US$100 to US$20. This review is in response to today’s economic realities.

If you have higher International spend requirements, simply visit any of our branches and request for a foreign currency debit or prepaid card, which are available in US Dollar, Pounds and Euro variants.

Thank you for banking with us and kindly direct all enquiries to Zenith Direct using any of the numbers below.

Terms and conditions apply.

ZENITH

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...