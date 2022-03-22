Zoning Vs Winning The Election: South-South Cannot Win Presidency – Tambuwal

In what appeared a repudiation of the zoning arrangement, Sokoto Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has told the leadership and stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to choose between zoning of its presidential ticket and winning the election.

The Governor, who is eyeing the presidential ticket of the PDP, also said that the Southsouth zone cannot win the presidency in 2023.

Tambuwal’s position appeared a veiled response to the insistence by Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike, that the PDP presidential ticket be zoned to the Southsouth region.

https://thenationonlineng.net/just-in-southsouth-cannot-win-pdp-presidency-says-tambuwal/

