Zubairu Dada: FG To Spend ₦3.5 Billion To Evacuate Nigerians In Ukraine

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N3.5 billion for the evacuation of Nigerians stranded in war-torn Ukraine, says Zubairu Dada, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Mr Dada disclosed that the sum was approved at the monthly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting which was presided over by the Vice President on Wednesday.

Already, the federal government has contracted Air Peace and Max airlines to carry out the evacuation using three aircrafts.

The evacuation is expected to take place in Romania, Hungary and Poland where many Nigerians fled for safety, in the wake of the violent attacks by Russian forces currently occupying Ukraine.

The ministry of foreign affairs earlier this week explained that citizens who sought refuge at the Nigerian embassies in the aforementioned countries would be provided accommodation as efforts were being made to return them home.

“Also, officials at Budapest, Hungary have received and accommodated 74 Nigerians safely, where they are being documented for subsequent travel arrangements back to Nigeria,” partly reads the statement issued by the ministry.

It added, “For now, movement to the Hungarian Zahony border and Romanian Suceava, Tulcea, Satu Mare County, and Maramures borders is advised, as they approved visa-free access to all Nigerians coming from Ukraine and arrangement for accommodation and feeding before evacuation is arranged.”



https://gazettengr.com/buhari-regime-to-spend-n3-5-billion-to-evacuate-nigerians-in-ukraine/

